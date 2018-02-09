Arts / QL2 Dance seeks new talent

Open to ages 14 and above, the audition will be conducted for young people with dance or gymnastics experience in workshop format next week by QL2 artistic director Ruth Osborne and other choreographers.

Twenty years ago the first Quantum Leap ensemble was brought together to learn, to create, and to perform. Former participants are now all over the world doing great things in dance, and other fields of endeavour. “Two Zero” will create a brand new work with a brand new ensemble, which also celebrates some of the works created over those “Two Zero” years.

The resulting production will be professionally presented at the Canberra Playhouse in early August 2018.

“CityNews” critic Len Power wrote on another production by QL2 saying: “The dancers attack the work with enthusiasm and perform with a discipline and preciseness over a continuous seventy minute running time that is awe-inspiring.”

In another initiative, dancers Steve Gow and Alison Plevey will conduct a two-hour QL2 free taster class for boys aged 13-20 in which boys are invited to “defy gravity, take risks, jump high, move, get up there, make it your own”.

Quantum Leap “Two Zero” free audition workshop, February 18, register to get time and location at admin@QL2.org.au

Boys’ class, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 11am–1pm, February 25, bookings to admin@QL2.org.au

