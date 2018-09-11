Arts / Sutton’s historical painting goes on display

A NINE-metre long painting created during the Commonwealth Games has today (September 11) gone on display at the Royal Australian Mint.

Designed and executed by young indigenous artist Chern’ee Sutton, “Caina Putut, IIya, Wartanganha”, ( Long ago, Today, Tomorrow) measuring nine metres by 1.83 metres was created using 6000 fingerprints from athletes, dignitaries and guests during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, but this is the first time it has been on public display.

Among those contributing their fingerprints were Prince Charles and Dawn Fraser, who joined others in placing their fingerprints in 11 large circles representing the 11 days of competition. Medallists added their fingerprints to the gold, silver and bronze circles representing the medals.

The painting will be on display at the Royal Australian Mint until February 2019.