ON November 28 last year, Strathnairn Arts’ members were saddened to hear of the death of veteran Canberra painter, Val Fitzpatrick. Not surprising to the many fans of her art, Fitzpatrick had applied last year […]
Arts / Val’s show goes on at Strathnairn
Not surprising to the many fans of her art, Fitzpatrick had applied last year for an exhibition at Strathnairn Arts in 2018 and been accepted.
Strathnairn Arts director Peter Haynes contacted Fitzpatrick’s husband, Ted and offered to curate an exhibition of her work and the result it work as a celebration of her life. Ted and his family accepted the offer.Fitzpatrick began her art studies at the Wollongong National Art School in 1965-70 studying under the direction of Ivan Englund, Les Burcher and Clem Millward, later attending many seminars and workshops as she refined her art.
A graduate in textile printing and design, she founded her own art school in Gunnedah NSW. In 1979 she became an art tutor in the NSW TAFE system, spanning 14 years, during which time she was invited to tutor at Mitchell College, now Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
She moved to Canberra in 1996 and immediately immersed herself in the local painting scene, winning many awards. She was a member of the Canberry Painters and in 1999 her work was featured in the “Australian Artist” magazine. Fitzpatrick is represented in civic, corporate, private and overseas collections.Many have described her as an expressionist painter, noting the unique mixed media style use of fabric fibre applied hand coloured paper and sculptured relief, which often featured in her work.
“Vibrancy”, a celebration of works by the late Val Fitzpatrick. Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, Thursday, May 3–27, Thursday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.
An official opening by artist Lorna Crane will be held in Strathnairn Arts Gallery at 2pm this Saturday, May 5. All welcome.
No comments yet.