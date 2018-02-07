ALDI supermarket in Chisholm was robbed yesterday (February 6) morning by a man with a black t-shirt covering his face. The man entered the store at about 9.45am and made demands for cash. Staff handed […]
Barr government ‘irresponsibly’ spends millions on laptops
AT a time when ACT public schools are losing their academic edge shadow Minister for Education Elizabeth Lee says the ACT government’s laptop policy is about looking good rather than actually delivering measurable outcomes.Ms Lee says spending $17 million on laptops for students without any idea of how they will be used to improve academic results is highly irresponsible.
“Year in and year out, ACT schools perform below similar schools in other jurisdictions despite spending the highest per student in the country,” she says.
“The government should prioritise solutions that strengthen academic performance and place ACT students ahead of the nation.”
