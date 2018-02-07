Barr government ‘irresponsibly’ spends millions on laptops

AT a time when ACT public schools are losing their academic edge shadow Minister for Education Elizabeth Lee says the ACT government’s laptop policy is about looking good rather than actually delivering measurable outcomes.

“Year in and year out, ACT schools perform below similar schools in other jurisdictions despite spending the highest per student in the country,” she says.

“The government should prioritise solutions that strengthen academic performance and place ACT students ahead of the nation.”

