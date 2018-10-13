House ablaze in Denman Prospect

FOUR pumpers, bronto and two commanders are among the response by ACT Fire & Rescue to a house fire at 10.50am today (October 12) in Kondelea Way, Denman Prospect.

The fire fighting is being fought predominantly in the roof space of the house.

Police are also on the scene.

UPDATE: 1PM: The fire is now under control and i nvestigations are underway. No occupants were injured as a result of the fire.