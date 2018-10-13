House ablaze in Denman Prospect

FOUR pumpers, bronto and two commanders are among the response by ACT Fire & Rescue to a house fire at 10.50am today (October 12) in Kondelea Way, Denman Prospect. The fire fighting is being fought predominantly […]
FOUR pumpers, bronto and two commanders are among the response by ACT Fire & Rescue to a house fire at 10.50am today (October 12) in Kondelea Way, Denman Prospect. The fire fighting is being fought predominantly […]
A 75-year-old man was struck in the face and robbed of his car and wallet on a driveway in Bonython on Thursday evening (October 11). Police say that at about 6.25pm, as the man parked […]
A MOTORCYCLIST was arrested after eluding police and crashing into two rubbish bins in Narrabundah last night (October 12). At about 10pm, a police patrol in Narrabundah flagged down a motorcycle on Jerrabomberra Avenue to stop. […]
THREE Canberrans have died this week after a suspected heroin overdose in Cook, Civic and Conder. Prior to this week 10 other deaths have been recorded in the ACT this year, which are also suspected […]
CANBERRA continues to drink Australia’s best water, according to Icon Water’s 2017-18 annual drinking water quality report. Icon Water managing director John Knox says the annual report covers the sources, treatment and delivery of Canberra’s drinking […]
A MAN allegedly called out to several young children at a playground in Lyons yesterday (October 11) in an attempt to lure them. The man, who is described as being about 50 or 60-years-old, was […]
No comments yet.