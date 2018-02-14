Bus changes leave commuters stranded

WITHOUT warning commuters are left stranded and frustrated following recent changes to Canberra’s bus routes, says Member for Kurrajong Elizabeth Lee.

Ms Lee says the changes, led by the Labor-Greens government, began in October last year without consultation.

Today in the ACT Legislative Assembly Ms Lee will call on the Labor Party and the Greens to review the effectiveness of the new bus routes and assess its patronage and efficiency.

“The new bus routes are a disappointment to the community,” she says.

“I have been inundated with complaints from residents, particularly in the Inner South, many of them elderly, who are now left with less options to get around Canberra than ever before.

“Other complaints surround the lack of consultation with commuters who use public buses every day, and scant detail about where the new bus routes will go and where they will stop.

“But it’s not just people in the Inner South that have been affected. Canberrans from the Belconnen, Weston Creek and Gungahlin areas have also voiced similar complaints since the changes came into effect.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

