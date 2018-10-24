Car crashes into Isabella Plains home

A WOMAN and a young child have been taken to hospital after a car landed into a house in Isabella Plains, reports “CityNews” columnist Mike Welsh, who is at the scene.

Mike spoke with a resident from the home who said the car became airborne and landed into the house, which is on the corner of Ellerston Avenue and Drumston Street, at about 12pm.

She said the homeowner would usually sit where the car landed but, luckily, wasn’t at the time.

The road has been closed off.