Carpark crash finds woman well over the limit

FOLLOWING a crash in a Tuggeranong carpark on Friday (April 13) a woman was found nearly seven times over the legal alcohol limit. 

Police attended the crash at about 11am, where they conducted a roadside breath screening.

The woman, 42, was taken to Tuggeranong Police Station for a breath analysis, which returned a result of 0.335, nearly seven times the legal limit of 0.05.

The woman’s full driver’s licence was suspended immediately.

She was charged with drive motor vehicle with alcohol in blood/breath and drive under influence of liquor/drug.

