IT’s an indication of how politically difficult the terrain is for the Coalition that Scott Morrison has faced a hard time defending the decision to drop a planned tax hike. Morrison explains abandoning the rise […]
Carpark crash finds woman well over the limit
FOLLOWING a crash in a Tuggeranong carpark on Friday (April 13) a woman was found nearly seven times over the legal alcohol limit.
Police attended the crash at about 11am, where they conducted a roadside breath screening.
The woman, 42, was taken to Tuggeranong Police Station for a breath analysis, which returned a result of 0.335, nearly seven times the legal limit of 0.05.
The woman’s full driver’s licence was suspended immediately.
She was charged with drive motor vehicle with alcohol in blood/breath and drive under influence of liquor/drug.
No comments yet.