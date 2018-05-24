Update: Concerns spark search for missing teen

CONCERNS for the welfare of 16-year-old Vida McIntosh has sparked a search following her disappearance on Friday, May 18. 

Missing teen, Vida McIntosh.

She was last seen at about 2.45pm on Friday in Bruce but is known to frequent Civic.

She is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in appearance, olive complexion, brown eyes and long brown hair with red streaks.

Update: 2.10pm, May 24

VIDA McIntosh has been found safe and well.

