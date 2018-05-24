BOTH lanes between Lockyer Street and Eyre Street have been closed following a burst water main on Canberra Avenue near the Eyre Street intersection, Griffith. ACT Fire and Rescue is responding to the incident. The […]
Update: Concerns spark search for missing teen
CONCERNS for the welfare of 16-year-old Vida McIntosh has sparked a search following her disappearance on Friday, May 18.She was last seen at about 2.45pm on Friday in Bruce but is known to frequent Civic.
She is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in appearance, olive complexion, brown eyes and long brown hair with red streaks.
Update: 2.10pm, May 24
VIDA McIntosh has been found safe and well.
