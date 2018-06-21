Consultant Katy shouldn’t be dealing in health, say Libs

FORMER Health Minister and Chief Minister Katy Gallagher should not be allowed to join the team negotiating a new funding agreement between Calvary hospital and the ACT government, says shadow health minister Vicki Dunne.

Mrs Dunne says that under questioning in Estimates, Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris would not rule Ms Gallagher out of the impending negotiations. It was also revealed that under the current agreement, Calvary received $205 million from ACT Health in 2017-18.

“As the former ACT Health Minister and Chief Minister, Ms Gallagher has an extraordinary conflict of interest,” Mrs Dunne said.

“She should not be allowed to negotiate a funding agreement between a hospital she previously tried to buy and a government she previously ran.

“If Ms Gallagher is put on the negotiating team, then it would be incumbent on Ms Fitzharris to refuse to have her at the negotiating table.

“As the current Health Minister, Meegan Fitzharris has the power of veto to deny Ms Gallagher a seat at the table.

“If Ms Fitzharris does not, I am concerned that the power relationship between Calvary and ACT Health could put ACT Health at a significant disadvantage.

“Ms Fitzharris should also clarify whether ACT taxpayers are paying for the new appointment.”

As Minister for Health, Ms Gallagher attempted to purchase Calvary from the Little Company of Mary in 2009.