THE ACT’s Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) starts on Saturday (June 30) with nine return points open across Canberra’s north and south offering a 10-cent per container refund. “To receive a 10-cent refund, residents will be […]
Crash in Turner sends cyclist to hospital
A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a crash in Turner just before 8am.
The 20-year-old was treated at the scene, on Greenway Street, for head and lower leg injuries, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
