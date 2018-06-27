Crash in Turner sends cyclist to hospital

ambulance

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a crash in Turner just before 8am.

The 20-year-old was treated at the scene, on Greenway Street, for head and lower leg injuries, and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

