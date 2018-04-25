MIDWIVES, birth workers and consumers will be marching on May 5 to raise awareness of the restrictions on privately practicing midwives that limit home birth as an option for birthing mums. The nationwide Mothers for […]
Cyclist dies after roundabout collision
A CYCLIST has become the fourth person to die on ACT roads following a collision with a vehicle in the bicycle lane on Tharwa Drive at Conder on Saturday, April 7.
The cyclist succumbed to injuries sustained at theMentone View roundabout and died at the Canberra Hospital yesterday (April 24).
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
