Cyclist dies after roundabout collision

A CYCLIST has become the fourth person to die on ACT roads following a collision with a vehicle in the bicycle lane on Tharwa Drive at Conder on Saturday, April 7.

The cyclist succumbed to injuries sustained at theMentone View roundabout and died at the Canberra Hospital yesterday (April 24).

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

