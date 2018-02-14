Festival closes central carparks and roads

CENTRAL carparks and roads in Civic will be closed from 6am, Thursday, February 15 to 6am, Monday, February 19, for the National Multicultural Festival.

Tocumwal Lane at the intersection with Bunda Street will remain closed over the full length of this time while other carparks and streets will be closed over different timeframes.

London Circuit between Akuna Street and Northbourne Avenue will be closed from 10 am, Friday, February 16 to 5am, Monday, February 19.

Roads and carparks closed between 12am, Friday, February 16 to 6am, Monday, February 19:

Ainslie Place at the intersection with Riverside Lane.

The car park adjacent to the North Building on the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and London Circuit.

The car park at the rear of Bailey’s Corner.

Roads closed from 10am, Friday, February 16 to 6am, Monday, February 19:

Bunda Street between Akuna Street and Genge Street.

Bunda Street between Akuna Street and Genge Street. Scotts Crossing at Bunda Street.

Scotts Crossing at Bunda Street. Petrie Street at Bunda Street.

Road closed from 4pm to 6pm, Saturday, February 17:

Akuna Street between Bunda Street and London Circuit.

Akuna Street between Bunda Street and London Circuit. East Row between London Circuit and City Walk.

A number of Transport Canberra bus services will be affected by the temporary closures. From 10am, February 16, the following bus stops will be closed:

3356 – London Circuit Legislative Assembly

3356 – London Circuit Legislative Assembly 3003 – London Circuit Commonwealth Bank

3003 – London Circuit Commonwealth Bank 3004 – London Circuit after Akuna Street

On Monday, February 19 all services will resume as normal.

For more information on road closures visit www.tccs.act.gov.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

