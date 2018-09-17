Firefighters investigate unit blaze in Wright

INVESTIGATIONS are underway to determine the cause of a fire, which broke out on the third floor of a unit complex in Wright today (September 17).

ACT Fire & Rescue were notified of the fire at about 12.10pm and have since extinguished the blaze.

The occupant of the unit has been treated on scene.

Firefighters will remain on scene while they conduct atmospheric monitoring and air ventilation operations to ensure the area is safe.