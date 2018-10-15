Gardening / Gardeners just want to have fun!

GARDENS shouldn’t be solely focused on plants, but should be fun places for adults and children alike.

Today I’m illustrating a couple of fun ideas; one that costs serious money and space to build, and the other, simplicity itself.

Some gardeners certainly get carried away after seeing an idea overseas and think: “I could do that in our garden at home”.

With a Spanish influence, this structure was only new when I photographed it despite having the appearance of being a few hundred years old. I understand this was built by the owner who obviously has some building expertise.

The second idea is simplicity in itself; it’s an old picture frame on a couple of supports at the end of a path featuring a conifer. A living work of art? I found a couple of old frames at the Green Shed in Mitchell and intend to copy this idea.

The Shed is a great source of material for the garden, from old pots to metal that could be turned into a sculpture with a bit of imagination. Most of the timber at the Green Shed has come from the demolition of old houses and businesses. This means that any hardwood is well seasoned and won’t twist and warp when used for garden edges.

I’ve made several water features using bits of metal and on garden open days I’m often asked if they are for sale! The answer is a definite, yes.

I JUST love perennials because they are more or less in the garden for many years as opposed to annuals, such as petunias or pansies, which need to be replanted at least twice or more every change of season.

Most perennials are evergreen even after they have finished flowering. Some easily provide a display from spring to autumn. Most can be dug up and divided or increased naturally with dispersal of seed. One can never have too many perennials.

FLORIADE is over for another year. What did you think of it in regard to the flower displays (disregarding the NightFest in your comments, as this has nothing to do with the flowers)? For example, did you think there were fewer bulbs but more annual plants such as pansies as fillers between the bulbs? Or that the beds were larger or smaller than in previous years? Email me at cedric@citynews.com.au

Jottings…

Fuchsias that lost their leaves in winter can now be trimmed as the new shoots start to appear.

Geraniums in pots can have all the dead stalks removed and given a feed.

As bulbs finish flowering you don’t have to wait until all the unsightly leaves die back. Leaves can be cut back to ground level six weeks after flowering.

As peony leaves emerge start feeding with a certified organic plant nutrient every four weeks.

Start filling in gaps in the garden with perennial plants for summer-through-to-autumn colour.