Grant gives Circuit Mark Webber an ‘international’ upgrade

THE ACT government will invest $200,000 to upgrade Circuit Mark Webber, hoping it will attract national and international visitors to Canberra, says Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman.

The investment will transform Circuit Mark Webber, home of the Canberra Kart Racing Club, into an international standard track, extending its length from 750m to 1100m.

“This upgrade will bring Canberra up to international kart racing standard and allow our city to deliver elite level competitions. Hosting sporting events on the world stage brings major economic benefits to the ACT,” Mr Gentleman says.

“Karting can be an important start to an exciting motorsport career – many top drivers across the world started with Karting, including Australia’s own Mark Webber.

“I’m sure Mark and his family will be very proud that this circuit will be brought up to international standard, again recognising his achievements on the world stage.”

Work on the track is set to begin in the coming months and be completed in 2019.

