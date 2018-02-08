Ideas for Canberra’s newest reserve?

THE ACT government is asking the community what they think about the draft plan of the Molonglo River Reserve.

Minister for the Environment and Heritage Mick Gentleman says the draft plan will be the final piece of the puzzle needed before the government can declare the area an official reserve.

“Comprising of 1280 hectares and extending 23kilometres along the Molonglo River, the proposed reserve will include the current Lower Molonglo River Corridor Nature Reserve, the Kama Nature Reserve and the Molonglo River Special Purpose Reserve,” he says.

“Following consultation with key stakeholders, the draft plan gives clear direction on how the area, including its biodiversity, land and waters, will be protected and managed to satisfy nature conservation, cultural heritage and recreation objectives.

“Given the reserve has been significantly changed by forestry and farming, the draft plan outlines substantial remedial and restoration work needed to return the natural ecosystems to good health.

“In particular, the draft plan protects threatened habitat and aquatic ecosystems, including the endangered pink-tailed worm-lizard and box–gum grassy woodland.

“In balancing conservation activities and recreational demands with the growing Molonglo Valley region, a diversity of low-impact activities will be allowed. Trails will be placed to minimise disturbance allowing bushwalking, bird watching, cycling and horse riding. Other, more high-intensity activities will be allowed in some places, and may be restricted to certain times of the year.”

The draft management plan can be viewed at yoursay.act.gov.au. Consultation is open until March 23.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

