Jamison Centre back in business after evacuation

MOST of the Jamison Centre in Macquarie has been cleared for occupation following an entire evacuation of the shopping centre due to potentially toxic fumes caused by burnt food stuffs in a microwave.

The Jamison Medical Centre has been isolated and will remain closed for the rest of the day.

At about 1.20pm, ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a Triple Zero call reporting a microwave fire and strong toxic smell.

HAZMAT crew will return tonight to finalise atmospheric monitoring and air ventilation operations.

There was no risk to the public or those at the centre.

ACT Ambulance Service Paramedics was on scene treating patients who were attending the medical centre at the time of the evacuation.