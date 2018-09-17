Letters / Are seniors so bad?

I ENJOYED reading Paul Costigan’s recent “Canberra Matters” column (CN, September 13) where he commented on the fact that Canberra was not necessarily an age-friendly city, despite the best efforts of aged-care workers and the community.

The fact that Caroline Le Couteur and Nicole Lawder were the only ACT politicians to attend the “Canberra Conversations” lunchtime session on this topic shows that Chief Minister Andrew Barr’s attitude that seniors are a nuisance and an impediment to progress in the ACT doesn’t appear to have changed.

COTA ACT continues to stick up for the rights of elder Canberrans to be treated with respect and recognised for their contribution to the community.

Richard Lord, Ngunnawal

Why, Zed, why?

WILL our Liberal senator Zed Seselja ever accept that he is employed to represent and respond to the wishes and interests of more than the very small number of ACT Liberal Party members to whom he will now chat privately about his decision to lobby actively to install Peter Dutton as parliamentary party leader and prime minister (“Vulnerable Zed’s happy to take the brickbats”, “Seven Days”, September 6)? The rest of us would like to know the reasons for that decision, too.

Sue Dyer, Downer