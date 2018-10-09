A LARGE amount of equipment has been destroyed at Phillip Enclosed Oval after a shed fire on Monday (October 8) night. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames at about 11.15pm after reports of the fire […]
Man threatens Dickson worker with large knife
A STAFF member at a service station in Dickson has been threatened with a large kitchen knife on Friday (October 5).
The man with the knife entered the service station at about 4.07am and stole cash.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance and tall with a slim build. He spoke with an Australian accent and was wearing a distinctive top.
Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6316256.
No comments yet.