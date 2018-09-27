Michael Moore gets a big health medal

FORMER MLA and recently retired head of the Public Health Association of Australia Michael Moore was one of two people honoured as outstanding leaders in public health at the at the Australian Public Health Conference 2018.

Moore, who is also the political columnist for “CityNews” was awarded the prestigious Sidney Sax Public Health Medal and the Tony McMichael Public Health Ecology and Environment Award was awarded to Colin Butler.

The Sidney Sax Medal is the Public Health Association of Australia’s pre-eminent prize and is awarded to individuals who have made a notable contribution to the field of public health.

PHAA CEO Terry Slevin said: “Michael is a well-known and highly respected leader who has left an indelible mark on the PHAA following his extraordinary work. We thank him wholeheartedly for his commitment to the association and to improving the health of all Australians.”

Prof Heather Yeatman, former president of the PHAA, presented the medal to Moore and spoke of his achievements in public health during a long and distinguished career, which culminated in him being made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2017.

She highlighted his work on challenging health issues during his time as ACT Minister for Health and Community Care, which included drug law reform, campaigning for the legislation of voluntary assisted death and protecting the health of vulnerable and marginalised groups such as sex workers.

His major achievements as PHAA CEO and Immediate Past President of the World Federation of Public Health Associations were also acknowledged; particularly his work in advancing evidence-based health policy and working closely with decision makers to implement policies which consider social inequalities and the need for equity.