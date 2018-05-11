More volunteers swell the SES ranks

The ACT State Emergency Service’s latest recruitment round has attracted 66 new volunteers bolstering staffing and volunteer numbers within the ACTSES to more than 300.

ACT State Emergency Service Chief Officer Georgeina Whelan said the latest intake supports the ACTSES Next Generation Volunteering Program and the ACT Emergency Service Agency’s Women in Emergency Services Strategy.

“The ACTSES Next Generation Volunteering Program is aimed at ensuring the ACT not only sustains, but continues to develop our volunteering community in order to foster a partnership with the residents of the ACT,” Ms Whelan said.

“This recruit intake is one of the most diverse groups we have ever seen. This year nearly 50 per cent of our recruits are female, and we also have a broad range of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

“The recruit college will complete their training and assessment before spring, just in time for Canberra’s storm season.”