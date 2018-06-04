New Raiders ‘hub’ set for Braddon

A DEAL between the ACT and the NSW government and the Canberra District Rugby League, will soon see a Rugby League Centre of Excellence and Community Hub built in Braddon.

The ACT government will provide $5 million in funding over three years, the NSW Government will provide $4 million and the Canberra District Rugby League will fund the rest.

ACT Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry said the facility will support rugby league programs in the ACT and the surrounding NSW region.

NSW Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro said it will provide borderless access to high level coaching, training and mentoring support, as well as additional NRL competition and trial games in regional NSW towns.

“Everyone from under 6’s through to adults will have access to carnivals, clinics and training camps and elite game development opportunities – further benefitting the health and well-being of our regional communities,” he said.

“Additional competition and trial games will be held in Wagga Wagga, Bega and Queanbeyan, helping to revitalise the link between high performance sport and community engagement.”

Minister Berry said several community partner programs would be run from the facility, such as Alan Tongue mentoring and team building programs, Canberra District Rugby League’s School to Work program and youth programs run by Menslink and the PCYC.

Construction is set to begin in the coming months with the facility to be up and running by the end of 2019.