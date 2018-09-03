Nurse walk-in centre opens in Gungahlin

THE new $2.9 million Gungahlin Walk-in Centre, located next to the Community Health Centre on Ernst Cavanagh Street, opens this week offering free care for non‑urgent injuries or illnesses such as a cough or cold, cuts, abrasions, muscle pain, sprain or minor burns.

In opening Canberra’s third nurse-led Walk-in Centre, Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris said: “Our Walk-in Centres provide free health care closer to home and ensure people with minor injuries or illnesses are seen quickly without visiting the Emergency Department.

“Gungahlin is one of Australia’s fastest growing regions, with its population nearly doubling in this decade. With the population booming, this Walk-in Centre will be a major contributor to improving the choice of public health services available for residents in this region.”

Walk-in Centres are led by a team of skilled Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Practice Nurses who work closely with local GPs and primary health providers.

“With the extended hours of Walk-in Centres, and the fact they are open on weekends, they also offer another option for people who might otherwise go to an Emergency Department,” said Fitzharris.

“Around 40,000 people present to our Walk-in Centres in Belconnen and Tuggeranong every year, which is testament to their contribution to health services in the ACT, and clearly a signal that this type of service is what people in our community need.”

Gungahlin Walk-in Centre, co-located with the Gungahlin Community Health Centre, 57 Ernst Cavanagh Street, Gungahlin, open 7.30am-10pm every day, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.