Rare super red blue Moon will illuminate the sky

January 31

In a rare piece of cosmic synergy the second full Moon of the month, which is known as a blue Moon, coincides with a total lunar eclipse (red Moon) and the Moon being at one of its closest points to earth in its orbit, called a supermoon.

Because of this viewers will see a blood Moon – a Moon coloured bright red as the Earth’s shadow passes over it.

ANU Astrobiologist associate Prof Charley Lineweaver says Australians have the best seats on Earth to view the super red blue Moon.

“Unlike most of the world, we will be able to see the eclipse from beginning to end,” he says.

“Another perk of this celestial show is that the earth’s shadow will not pass over any old full Moon, rather, it will pass over a super Moon – it will be closer and brighter than usual.

“Thus, we will witness a super red blue Moon … a cosmic syzygy even rarer than a blue Moon.”

Astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker from the RSAA says the super red blue Moon is a great chance for people to develop an interest in astronomy without needing to invest in a telescope.

“Lunar eclipses are great as you do not need any special equipment. A camera is good to take some great shots but you can also enjoy it safely with your eyes, unlike a solar eclipse,” he says.

“Since the orbit of the Moon varies (wobbles) by about five degrees, the Moon is not always in perfect alignment with the Sun and the Earth, so that is why we do not get a lunar eclipse every lunar cycle.

“For those in the east of Australia, the eclipse will start just before 10pm, with the total lunar eclipse (when it is red) starting just before midnight, and lasting just over an hour until around 1am.”

The last super red blue Moon happened in March 1866.

