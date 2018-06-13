Rigney, a ‘powerful innovator’ joins CMAG as curator

Canberra born and bred, Rigney returned to her home town in 2013 to curate the exhibition “Growing up Planned” at Canberra Contemporary Art Space for the Centenary of Canberra.

She has, over the years, worked at the Powerhouse Museum, Art Gallery of NSW and Glasgow and from 2003 has been a driving force for innovation and community-engaged exhibitions and programming at Gold Coast City Gallery.

A major element of her work has been on projects working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. As senior curator at the gallery she co-curated “Kuru Alala Eyes Open” with Tjanpi Desert Weavers, which was awarded the inaugural Museums and Galleries National Award for an exhibition project.

Rigney went on to co-curate the exhibition “Saltwater Country: New works from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists expressing their relationships to Queensland’s coastal environments”.

In 2016 she was awarded the Queensland Government’s Smithsonian Fellowship to attend the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in “she has an outstanding record in developing innovative visual arts projects that engage powerfully with diverse audiences”.

Rigney will take up her position at CMAG in July.