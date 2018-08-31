Warning on extremely toxic weight-loss products

CANBERRANS are being warned to avoid “shredders”, potentially dangerous weight-loss products being marketed to the fitness and bodybuilding communities.

The ACT Health warning mirrors advice from NSW Health about the dangers of these products.

ACT chief health officer Dr Paul Kelly said these products, known as “shredders”, may contain the highly toxic chemical 2.4-dinitrophenol, also known as DNP.

“There is a myth that if used in small amounts users will be safe, but DNP is an extremely toxic substance,” Dr Kelly said.

“DNP can cause a range of serious medical problems, including muscle breakdown, kidney failure, seizures and coma.

“There is no antidote and even with our best medical care, people can and have died using products containing the chemical.”

He said products marketed online and advertised as featuring DNP should be avoided, as should any product from an unverified source that was promoted as a weight-loss agent.

People can become seriously unwell within hours of ingesting DNP.

In cases of known or suspected ingestion, phone Emergency Triple Zero (000) immediately.