What mammal best suits Canberra?

The committee called for community submissions last year and received 29 suggestions but have since decided that the two strongest contenders are the Eastern Bettong and the Southern Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby.

When choosing a shortlist of mammals for the poll, the committee considered the following factors: the animal’s connection to the ACT region, its contribution to the local environment, classification as “vulnerable” or “endangered”, and the potential for publicity as the Territory emblem to contribute to important conservation efforts.

Other animals mentioned most frequently in submissions were the Spotted Tail Quoll, Echidna, and Little Forest Bat.

The online poll is now open at surveymonkey.com/ r/MammalEmblemACT and closes on June 26.