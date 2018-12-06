Arts / Cavs join Kulture Break in music venture

CANBERRA Cavalry and Kulture Break have formed a partnership which will see singers and musicians from the Canberra-based youth charity services provider perform on stage in the second annual Cavalry “Starlite” concert series.

The performers from Kulture Break’s Elevate Academy will compete in an American Idol-style event with one musician or group performing a brief showcase set during the Cavs’ baseball games.

Kulture Break’s founder and CEO Francis Owusu said he believed performing in the concert series would be an excellent challenge for them.

Cavalry director Dan Amodio, said: “The level of respect between athletes and musicians is so strong, you could even call it envy. Athletes want to be musicians and musicians want to be athletes.”

He said there would be more live music performances this year on the “AccountAbility” stage at the Narrabundah Ballpark, which has received a major upgrade as part of the Cav’s stadium redevelopment this year.

Additional live music performances in “Isaac’s Hot Corner” would also feature local Canberra bands, including a large contingent from the ANU School of Music.

Student muso Isaac Said, said, “We get the opportunity learn what it’s like to craft a performance towards a specific audience, which can be quite hard sometimes. And we also gain valuable experience in booking and promoting performers.”

This weekend, when the Cavalry open their home season, fans will get a chance to hear a variety of live music and experience American swing dancing (Jitterbug) by artists from Savoy Dance, whose dancers will be performing during the game and even teaching baseball fans a few steps.

The Starlite Concert Series was an initiative for the Cavalry last season and Amodio sees great potential for growth.

“Last season, Ken and Kirsten Lampl [from the School of Music] had the idea to bring live performances to every Cavs game and it transformed our game day experience,” he said.

Performers are now booked for home games at Narrabundah Ballpark, Goyder Street, Narrabundah, 6.30pm, December 7, 8, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 30 and January 3, 4,and 5, tickets at the gate.