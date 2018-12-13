Belconnen Arts Centre announces joint CEOs

BELCONNEN Arts Centre has announced the appointment of joint CEOs to steer it into the future.

Monika McInerney, previously creative program director at the centre, now becomes artistic director and co-CEO, while Jack Lloyd, previously business and operations director, becomes executive director and co-CEO.

Belconnen Arts Centre chair Philip Nizette told those present at the centre’s Christmas party last night that the pair would jointly steer the organist through its stage two development—a 400-seat performance space. As well as the normal busy operations of the centre, they would help oversee a new program of arts activities in Gungahlin and Woden in a project for which, it has just been announced, Belconnen Arts Centre and Tuggeranong Arts Centre have together won the tender — another example of joint administration.

The pair have been jointly running the centre since the surprise departure earlier in the year of director Daniel Ballantyne, now director of MusicACT, while the BAC board conducted a search for this replacement.

The model of joint talent in the CEO position has been seen elsewhere in Canberra, for instance at Canberra Youth Theatre and is viewed favourably by artsACT.

Both new CEOs are active members of the ACT arts community.

Lloyd, who came to Belconnen Arts Centre from Tuggeranong Arts Centre when it opened in 2009, has been also a member of the science theatre ensemble, “Boho”, and the statistic brain of Canberra arts advocacy team, the “Childers Group”.

McInerney was well-known as an arts administrator on the south coast and as co-ordinator of the Basil Sellers Art Prize before moving to the centre in 2015.