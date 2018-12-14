Canberra organisations hit with bomb threats

THE Education Directorate and other establishments have received emails regarding potential bomb threats, according to ACT police.

This follows the evacuation of Lyneham High School today (December 14) but police haven’t said whether the two are related. The school was evacuated after it received a threatening message this morning.

Police believe the bomb threats to the Education Directorate are linked to an overseas Bitcoin scam.

Similar emails have been received in other Australian states and internationally.

Police say establishments receiving similar threats should follow internal procedures.