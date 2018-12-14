Threats force Lyneham school to evacuate

LYNEHAM High School has been evacuated after it received a threatening message today (December 14).

After 11am today parents and guardians of Lyneham High School students were sent a text saying the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are currently at the school investigating the threat.

In the message Lyneham High School principal Rob Emanuel said parents do not need to pick up their children at the present time.

UPDATE: 12pm, December 14

POLICE found no threats to Lyneham High School or its students and parents and carers have been advised that students are being relocated back into the school.