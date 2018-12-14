BLURRING the lines between club and pop music, this year’s New Year’s Eve in Civic Square will be headlined by “PACES”, who recently released his second album, “Zag”, which features collaborations with well-known artists like […]
Threats force Lyneham school to evacuate
LYNEHAM High School has been evacuated after it received a threatening message today (December 14).
After 11am today parents and guardians of Lyneham High School students were sent a text saying the school has been evacuated as a precaution.
Police are currently at the school investigating the threat.
In the message Lyneham High School principal Rob Emanuel said parents do not need to pick up their children at the present time.
UPDATE: 12pm, December 14
POLICE found no threats to Lyneham High School or its students and parents and carers have been advised that students are being relocated back into the school.
No comments yet.