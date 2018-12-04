Clock’s ticking, time to get those presents sorted

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WITH less than three weeks to go until Christmas, “CityNews” has sourced some new gift ideas to inspire those struggling to find perfect present.

Flight of fancy aboard the simulator

FOR anyone looking for an out of the ordinary gift, Jet Flight Simulator Canberra is a one-of-a-kind experience, says owner Trevor Vickers.

“We provide the every day person with the opportunity to experience what it’s like to captain the world’s most popular commercial aircraft, using our replica 737 flight simulator,” he says.

Based on the Boeing 737-800NG, no experience is necessary to fly in the simulator, which Trevor says is assisted by an experienced simulator instructor to ensure people get the most out of the session.

“People love the experience,” he says.

“Some say: ‘It’s reignited my passion’. Lots of people dream of flying a plane as a kid and put those dreams aside.”

This Christmas, Trevor says the gift of a Jet Flight Simulator experience can make those dreams come true.

“Gift vouchers are available online and participants can bring up to four passengers for free,” he says.

And as a Christmas present from Trevor, “CityNews” readers will get up to 60 per cent off!

Jet Flight Simulator Canberra, Unit 5, 4 Ipswich Street, Fyshwick. Visit jetflightsimulatorcanberra.com.au or call 0438 834026.

Gift cards that really take you places

JUST in time for Christmas, Active Travel has a new range of gift cards, which work alongside its wedding registry service, says owner Nick Carter.

“To receive a contribution to a holiday is such a wonderful gift,” he says.

“We have the ability to hold money in our secure, audited travel agency client account, which can be topped up by people purchasing our gift cards.”

Available for any occasions, Nick says a gift card from Active Travel opens the doors to unlimited adventure.

“And because we are an independent travel agency we will only ever ‘sell’ you exactly what you want, not the products and services that make us more commission,” he says.

“But [the gift voucher] is just the beginning. There is the building excitement of planning the trip with our experienced travel advisers and then to actually embark on the journey and have the long-lasting memories and photographs means that you receive the gift that really does keep on giving.”

Nick says Active Travel can take care of every aspect of the traveller’s needs from fully customised itineraries to group tours, flights, cruises and travel insurance.

“We can do the lot,” he says.

“[And] as a proud Club Med in-store boutique we also have early access to sale prices and pride ourselves on being able to provide competitive ‘live’ pricing.”

Active Travel, Palko, G16/27 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Visit activetravel.com.au or call 6249 6122

Colourful burst for a creative Christmas

ECKERSLEY’s Art and Craft in Phillip, Belconnen, and its new, relocated Braddon location, plans to make this Christmas colourful, says marketing manager Maria Ludden.

“Eckersley’s Art and Craft has Christmas all wrapped up for you,” she says.

“At Eckersley’s you’ll find the perfect gifts for all your creative loved ones, from paint sets by Winsor and Newton and Liquitex, new marker sets from Copic, Faber-Castell and Tombow, and an array of kids’ activity sets including Tobbie the Robot, [which is the] 2018 award winner for Educational Product of the Year.”

Maria says Eckersley’s staff mostly come from creative, skilled backgrounds, so they’re happy to use their experience to inspire gift buyers.

“When somebody comes in the store our staff have that knowledge, which means they can find that perfect gift,” she says.

“We’re the largest art and craft retailer in Canberra and we’ve also recently launched a new website so if people can’t come in to the store they can shop online.”

But whether it’s online or in store, Maria says Eckersley’s is celebrating Christmas with up to 60 per cent off selected products.

And, if people are really stuck for ideas, Maria says people can treat their loved ones with a Eckersley’s gift card.

Eckersley’s Art and Craft. Visit eckersleys.com.au

What kid wouldn’t want a bike?

WHAT kid wouldn’t love a bike for Christmas? asks David Cook, owner of Cookies Cycles, who has a huge range of bikes, scooters, skateboards and accessories in his Franklin shop.

David says that in addition to their wide range of children’s bikes, they have a great selection of bikes for mum and dad priced between $199 and $899.

“We can fit the whole family out for a new bike, so they can enjoy a fun Christmas holiday, riding together,” says David.

David says that it’s not just kids who love receiving a bike and finds that plenty of adults come in to buy their partner a mountain bike as a special Christmas surprise.

“Mountain bikes are perfect for enjoying trails, riding on cycle paths and roads,” he says.

David started the family-run business about three years ago, and says the beauty of riding a bike or a scooter is getting the family outside in the fresh air.

Cookies Cycles offers lay-by so people can secure their Christmas presents as well as gift vouchers.

Cookies Cycles, 227 Flemington Road, Franklin. Call 6242 0338, email shop@cookiescycles.com.au or visit cookiescycles.com.au

Tree time and Mike’s got all the goodies

IT’S Christmas tree time! says the Christmas Emporium owner, Mike.

“It’s a lot more Christmassy this year, we are seeing many people coming to us who are really getting into the spirit and looking forward to decorating their homes,” he says.

The Christmas Emporium is unlike any other Christmas shop, says Mike.

“We are a pleasant and lovely place to browse, shop and feel the spirit of Christmas.

“We stock a lot of quality, different decorations. We recently received a shipment of beautiful baubles by UK brand, Gisela Graham,” he says.

In addition to a full range of well-priced Christmas lights, Mike says their options for artificial Christmas trees range from 600 centimetres to 2.2 metres and now is the time for people to organise and set up their tree at home.

Mike says that the fibre optic trees are a great alternative for people who want to unpack their tree and simply plug it in for an instant Christmas lights look.

The Christmas Emporium offers table setting decorations such as garlands to run along the centre of a table. The team also create and decorate unique miniature trees in-house, perfect for a table setting. Orders for these popular decorations are encouraged, says Mike.

Hang Ups Framing and Christmas Emporium, corner Kembla and Gladstone Streets, Fyshwick. Call 6280 0312 or email info@hangups.com.au

Up close and personal at the zoo

GIVE someone an amazing wildlife experience at the National Zoo & Aquarium with a special Christmas gift voucher for their close-encounter tours.

“We have 11 types of close encounters, each has a different animal you can get up close and personal with, from cheetahs and rhinos to meerkats,” says communications officer, Meg De Sousa.

“Our Walk on the Wildside tour is the ultimate all-day experience. Guests meet all of our major animals and have the opportunity to feed and pat many of them as well. They can hand-feed a shark or pat a rhinoceros! “They then help create enrichment activities for the animals such as a puzzle for the monkeys to enjoy. People love watching the animals uncover their activities and play,” she says.

Meg says that family or individual membership is a very popular gift, allowing the recipient the opportunity to enjoy the National Zoo & Aquarium throughout 2019.

National Zoo & Aquarium, Scrivener Dam, Lady Denman Drive, Canberra. Visit nationalzoo.com.au or call 6287 8400.

Close encounters of the luxury kind

FOR a memorable Christmas gift idea, Jamala Wildlife Lodge at the National Zoo & Aquarium offers guests a five-star accommodation and dining experience alongside the thrill of close encounters with some of the world’s most dangerous and endangered animals, says communications officer, Meg De Sousa.

“Imagine sharing a glass wall between you and a lion, or hand-feeding a giraffe at our Giraffe Treehouses!” says Meg.

“Everything is five-star from the rooms to the zoo tours, to the free-flowing champagne and premium dining. It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”

A stay includes safari tours, a five-course dinner and exclusive animal encounters in exclusive accommodation.

Jamala Wildlife Lodge, National Zoo & Aquarium, 999 Lady Denman Drive, Canberra. Visit jamalawildlifelodge.com.au or call 6287 8444.

The handcraft and platinum specialists

CLOVER Jewellery has an on-site jeweller and designer so people looking for a special present can get one uniquely made for Christmas, says on-site jeweller James Oh.

Clover Jewellery is a family-run business, which has been in Canberra for more than three years after it was in Japan for more than 25 years.

“We provide a range of high-end and unique handmade jewellery as well as fancy and beautiful silver jewellery,” James says.

“We have lots of samples for customers to try or they can bring in their own design and we can make it on-site by our fully qualified jeweller. We have wedding rings and engagement rings for customers to try on, too.

“We are a handcraft and platinum specialist and we offer a laser-engraving and laser-soldering service, you can put a message in the ring along with a birthstone. It makes it very special and one of a kind.”

Based in Manuka, Clover Jewellery makes custom and unique pieces and also offers a free quote for its design services.

Clover Jewellery, 16 Bougainville Street, Griffith. Call 6295 8545, email clover.j@hotmail.com or visit @cloverjewellerycanberra on Facebook.