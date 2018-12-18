Coleman confirms Canberra case of measles

CANBERRANS are being urged to be aware of measles symptoms after a case was confirmed in the ACT, according to ACT Health physician Dr Kerryn Coleman.

The individual likely acquired the infection on an overseas trip but has recently been to Canberra venues while infectious.

On Monday, December 10, the infected person was reported to be at “UNITE 2018”, a Syro Malabar National Youth Conference at Philip Island Adventure Resort, Cowes, Victoria. Then on that same day the person boarded a Tiger Air Flight “TT65” from Melbourne (departed 11.30am) to Canberra (landed 12.30pm).

On Wednesday evening, December 12, the person visited Spice World in Colbee Court, Phillip, and then, on Thursday morning, December 13, Woolworths, Westfield Woden Shopping Centre, Phillip.

“People who attended these sites at these times should be aware of symptoms of measles from now until Friday, January 4,” Dr Coleman said.

“These may include fever, tiredness, runny nose, sore eyes and a cough, followed by a rash which appears two to seven days later.

“Anyone with symptoms of measles should seek medical advice, advising their health care provider before they arrive so that appropriate infection control precautions can be put in place to stop the spread of the infection.

People generally develop symptoms seven to 18 days after being exposed to a person with infectious measles, with 10 days being more common. People are infectious from four days before they develop a rash until four days after.

“Measles is a serious disease and is highly contagious among people who are not fully immunised,” Dr Coleman said.

“The virus is spread from an infectious person during coughing and sneezing or through direct contact with secretions from the nose or mouth.”

Information at health.act.gov.au/ sites/default/files/2018-09/ Measles.pdf