‘Dumb luck’ P-plater caught doing 189km/h on parkway

A 17-year-old P-plater was caught doing 189km/h on the Majura Parkway last night (December 28).

At about About 9.30pm, police were checking vehicles car speeds when a silver Hyundai Elantra was detected travelling at 189km/h in the posted 100km/h zone.

The vehicle was subsequently intercepted, where police say the 17-year-old provisional licence holder told police he and his friend were “just going home”.

The driver copped a Traffic Infringement Notice for exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h or more, which carries a fine of $1841 and the loss of 12 demerit points due to the Christmas-New Year double demerit period.

Officer in charge of Traffic Operations Sqt David Wills said this kind of risk-taking behaviour was inexcusable.

“To see this from a provisional licence holder is particularly disappointing,” he said.

“It is sheer dumb luck that this driver hasn’t caused a serious collision or killed someone due to their recklessness.

“My message to Canberra drivers is to stick to the signposted speed limits, leave enough time to get where you’re going without speeding, and arrive at your destination safely.”

Double demerits remain in place until Tuesday, January 1.