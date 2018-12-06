Eva named Photographer of the Year

CANBERRA Photographic Society has recognised the talent and recent photographic successes of Eva van Gorsel with its 2018 Photographer of the Year Award.

She also won awards for the Best Colour Print of the Year for her evocative work, “Winter is Coming” and Best Photobook of the Year for “#TINYDREAMIMAGES”. Her work “Night Falling” was highly commended.

The Photographer of the Year award caps off an impressive year for van Gorsel, who participated in “Ovation”, the ACT RAW Artists’ event in August. Her work is in the current Tin Shed Art Group exhibition “Towards Abstraction” and she is also working towards the joint show “One, Two…” with painter Manuel Pfeiffer which will be held in the M16 Artspace in February/March.

The judges for the image and book awards were selected by external professional photographers Robert Coppa, Ben Kopilow and Hilary Wardhaugh.

Judy Parker won Monochrome Image of the Year with “Sheep Music” and also won a Highly Commended for “Home Grown”. Her project, “Projected to Print ” and Murray Foote’s travel blog were joint winners of the Project of the Year award.

Marta Yebra won the Projected Image of the Year Award for “Mates” and a Highly Commended for “Fun in the Rain”.

Other highly commended entries were “Bagnati di Senigallia” by Robin Yong (colour print), “Kecac Dancing” by Robin Yong (monochrome print), and “Remarkables” by Leisa Condie (projected image), “Lisa” by Matt James (photobook) and “Passing by Narayan” by Julie Garran (photobook).

The Russell Hunt Award for exceptional service went to Alan Charlton.

President’s Medals were awarded to Tony Brown, Andrée Lawrey, Robin Yong and Michael Taylor.