Gallery leads Canberra into the national finals

THE National Gallery of Australia will represent Canberra in the Major Tourist Attractions category at the national awards next year following its win at last night’s 2018 Canberra Region Tourism Awards.

The NGA, which this year hosted “Cartier: The Exhibition”, was joined by Questacon in taking out the Tourist Attractions category.

The awards, this year administered by the National Capital Attractions Association, acknowledge Canberra region tourism experiences offered by an industry that contributes more than $2.5 billion annually to the ACT economy and employs more than 16,400 Canberrans.

A total of 28 tourism businesses entered the awards, with 14 winners and five commendations handed out.

Award winners by category who will automatically represent Canberra at the national awards in Launceston in March are:

National Gallery of Australia (Major Tourist Attraction)

(Major Tourist Attraction) Questacon – The National Science and Technology Centre (Tourist Attractions)

– The National Science and Technology Centre (Tourist Attractions) Royal Australian Mint (Cultural Tourism)

(Cultural Tourism) Experience AIS (Specialised Tourism Services)

(Specialised Tourism Services) Canberra and Region Visitors Centre (Visitor Information Services)

(Visitor Information Services) Destination Southern Highlands ‘Pie Time’ (Destination Marketing)

(Destination Marketing) Broadbean Catering & Events (Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services)

(Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services) Jamala Wildlife Lodge (Unique Accommodation)

(Unique Accommodation) Hyatt Hotel Canberra (Luxury Accommodation)

(Luxury Accommodation) Little National (Deluxe Accommodation)

(Deluxe Accommodation) Leumeah Lodge (Standard Accommodation)

(Standard Accommodation) Royal Australian Mint (Visitor Experience Award*)

(Visitor Experience Award*) Cassie Dunchue – VisitCanberra (Marcus Huck-Gibson Young Achiever Award*)

– VisitCanberra (Marcus Huck-Gibson Young Achiever Award*) Stephen Byron – Capital Airport Group (Outstanding Contribution by an Individual*)

*A local award not entered in national awards.