Growth spurt has mowing teams flat out

RECENT rain is driving grass growth and after a slow start to the ACT mowing season crews from Transport Canberra and City Services are cutting grass around Canberra in the lead up to Christmas.

“Rainfall has now greened up the city and we are expecting the grass to grow quickly,” says the director of City Presentation, Stephen Alegria.

“Leading up to Christmas our mowing crews are across the city focusing on parks, which are expected to be used by locals and visitors over the holiday period helping to make picnic and social gatherings a more pleasant experience.”

Over the Christmas and New Year period, some mowing crews will be available to mow areas on an as-required basis only. From 2 January 2019, operational mowing crews return to work to undertake normal mowing operations.

Similarly for tree maintenance with safety issues such as the removal of hanging branches are prioritised, meaning that some tree trunks or large branches may be temporarily left on site, awaiting removal in the New Year.

During peak growing times, Canberra’s suburbs will be mowed on the normal four-weekly schedule. The mowing season generally runs until the cooler weather starts in May.

Mowing schedules are here TCCS.