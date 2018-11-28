Holiday time looms, here are some temptations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IT’S almost time to relax, celebrate and enjoy a well-deserved summer getaway.

And while the coast remains a holiday favourite for many Canberrans, the addition of international flights leaving Canberra Airport in 2016 adds more destination choice and more holiday opportunities.

So whether it’s a short weekend away at the coast, or a week of exploring in a foreign country, “CityNews” meets people who can help plan the perfect summer getaway.

Active ideas to take you anywhere

THE Active Travel team in Braddon love planning people’s holidays whether it’s a trip in Australia or anywhere else in the world, says owner Nick Carter.

“You worked hard all year so you deserve to have it all planned out,” Nick says.

“Just bring us your ideas, your dates and your budget and we’ll do the rest.”

In Australia Nick suggests some great trips to places in SA and WA such as the Kimberley and the popular Margaret River.

Because Active Travel has specifically been chosen to have a Club Med in store – which offers premium, all-inclusive sun and snow packages – Nick says people looking to travel further than Australia can look into this “great product”.

“Our clients can pre-register with us and they’ll have a week to access the sale prices before they get released [in January],” he says.

“It’s all-inclusive [so] children over three years of age can be left in the kids’ club for the day, free of charge, [and] there’s a small charge for children under three.

“It means parents can go off and take advantage of the adult’s zen pool or the spa facilities.”

Club Med offers summer travel destinations such as Bali, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

“Bintan Island is the most convenient because you get a ferry transfer from Singapore to Bintan Island,” he says.

Active Travel, Palko, G16/27 Lonsdale Street, Braddon. Visit activetravel.com.au or call 6249 6122.

Denise focuses on the solo traveller

FOCUSING on individual travellers over the age of 50, the tour company, Solo Connections, offers solo getaways like no other, says owner Denise Falsay.

“With a number of baby boomers and beyond finding themselves widowed, divorced, single or with a partner who does not want to travel, times are changing,” Denise says.

“Recognising the need for travel options for single travellers, my team and I have worked extremely hard to create tours specifically designed for the solo traveller.

“The main difference with us is that our tours are fully escorted from Australia or in Australia.”

Denise says the costs are also structured around the solo traveller and customers will get their own private room.

“We have a maximum of 20 people on the tour so there’s no waiting in long queues and the small groups allow for more holiday time and flexibility,” she says.

For people looking for a getaway over the summer, Solo Connections has a 16-day tour heading to Vietnam and Cambodia in February.

“You go for the culture, you go for the people and you go for the food,” Denise says.

But, for people who are new to travelling and wanting to go somewhere closer, Denise says their Norfolk Island tour is one of their most popular.

“Our escort for this tour is from Norfolk Island so guests get to do things that other travellers wouldn’t,” she says.

Call 1300 044444 or visit soloconnections.com.au

Matt’s dining treat in Mollymook

MATT Upson started Tallwood Eatery after he was blown away by the beauty of Mollymook and his love for the ocean, and now, he’s inviting Canberrans to share his love for fresh food and the coast.

“We offer a great little coastal dining experience,” Matt says.

“Our philosophy is to use as much local produce as possible, keep it simple and let the produce speak for itself.”

No matter what it is – fruit, vegetables, seafood or meat – Matt says he sources it locally (whenever possible) and seasonally from the best farms around.

“I can’t think of a better way to eat and it makes sense to reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible,” he says.

“We offer a shared dining experience. The flavours are quite bold and fresh and we use the nose-to-tail philosophy.”

When people come to Tallwood Eatery Matt, who is also the main chef with Damian Martin, says it’s like coming into his home as they offer a friendly and welcoming experience.

Matt’s mantra has always been to deliver good, honest and unpretentious food and this is reflected in the constantly changing menu at Tallwood.

“We also offer a lot of different events,” he says.

“On a Monday we offer a ‘chef’s choice’ so you don’t get to choose but we choose three courses for you.

“Once a month we have a bit of fun with ‘Street Food Sunday’ where we offer live music.”

Tallwood Eatery, Shop 2/85 Tallwood Avenue, Mollymook Beach, NSW, Call 02 4455 5192 or visit tallwoodeat.com.au