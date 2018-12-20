EMERGENCY services have freed a man after his fingers became trapped in a meat mincer while he was working at Lanyon Marketplace, Conder. Firefighters manually disassembled the meat mincer to free the man’s fingers. He […]
Man’s fingers trapped in meat mincer
EMERGENCY services have freed a man after his fingers became trapped in a meat mincer while he was working at Lanyon Marketplace, Conder.
Firefighters manually disassembled the meat mincer to free the man’s fingers.
He is now in hospital in a stable condition.
WorkSafe ACT is investigating.
