Ngunnawal woman sources drugs from overseas

A NGUNNAWAL woman, 30, has allegedly used the internet to bring drugs to Canberra through the postal system.

Police searched the woman’s home after a package was given to police earlier in the year, which contained about 50 pills.

During the search police found a number of items within the residence associated with drug importation and trafficking.

The woman was arrested and charged with a number of offences such as drug importation, drug trafficking and drug possession.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6330460.