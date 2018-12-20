Police recover seven stolen vehicles

SIX cars and one motorcycle were recovered after ACT and NSW police searched Crestwood home in Queanbeyan yesterday (December 20).

The vehicles were stolen from two Fyshwick businesses between Sunday, December 16 and Monday, December 17.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to find three more stolen cars – a white Subaru WRX, a silver Lexus NX and a black Holden HSV GTS.

Information that could assist police to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6341776.