Police scour Mt Ainslie for evidence

UP to 100 police and members of the ACT State Emergency Service will search on a large area of Mount Ainslie this weekend (November 17-18) in relation to a historic missing person case.

Police say the search will predominantly take place in an area on the on the western and northern sides of Mount Ainslie, roughly bounded by the Australian War Memorial, the suburbs of Ainslie and Hackett and Mount Majura.

The search will be a concerted effort to locate fresh evidence and the family of the missing person has been informed.