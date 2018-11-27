FOLLOWING the recent fire at Pierce’s Creek Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Giulia Jones, is calling on the ACT government to increase its capacity to conduct controlled burns when weather conditions are suitable. According to […]
Robber pulls knife on Holt store owner
THE owner of a liquor store in Holt was threatened with a knife yesterday (November 27) when he tried to stop one of two robbers from leaving the store with a carton of alcohol.
The two men left the store with the alcohol at about 7.45pm, leaving the owner uninjured.
Police located the two men at about 9.45pm at a nearby home.
One of the men, a 23-year-old, will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with aggravated robbery and the other man will be summonsed to the ACT Children’s Court at a later date.
No comments yet.