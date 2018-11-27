Robber pulls knife on Holt store owner

THE owner of a liquor store in Holt was threatened with a knife yesterday (November 27) when he tried to stop one of two robbers from leaving the store with a carton of alcohol.

The two men left the store with the alcohol at about 7.45pm, leaving the owner uninjured.

Police located the two men at about 9.45pm at a nearby home.

One of the men, a 23-year-old, will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with aggravated robbery and the other man will be summonsed to the ACT Children’s Court at a later date.