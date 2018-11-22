Woden Community Service appoints new CEO

JENNY Kitchin will head Woden Community Service in the new year after being appointed its new CEO.

The Woden Community Service was established in 1969 to build stronger communities and create connections, and it will continue to do so under Ms Kitchin, who starts her new role in February.

Ms Kitchin comes to the post from Anglicare where she served as executive manager of child, youth and family services overseeing out-of-home care, youth, family housing and homelessness services.

Woden Community Service board chair Jennifer Bennett says: “Jenny has extensive experience in the community sector and within ACT government, and is currently working as a general manager of out of home care for Anglicare in NSW.”

“Jenny’s intelligence, insight, compassion and leadership are clear,” Ms Bennett says.

“She will lead WCS confidently into the next chapter of our story and with the unanimous support of the Board, we believe Jenny is the best person to lead Woden Community Service.”

Jenny will replace current WCS CEO Chris Redmond who is leaving the WCS in December after 14 years with the organisation.