ACT locals paddle their way to world championships

ACT Dragon Boat members, pictured, are flying to Thailand to represent the Australian team.

A GROUP of 20 Canberrans are getting ready to fly to Thailand next week to represent Australia in the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships. 

The Auroras, Australia’s national dragon boating team, will see 100 Australians, 20 of which are from the ACT, compete against 28 other countries in Pattaya from August 20-25.

Dragon Boat ACT president John Corcoran says: “Auroras representatives in the ACT have worked and trained hard over 18 months for the honour of representing our country.”

“We look forward to sharing with the ACT Dragon Boat community our learning experiences, personal development and adventures of the World Championships,” he says.

 

