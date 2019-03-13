Around the galleries

Megala prize, shorlistees

“MEGALA” is the feminine-sounding name of the Megalo International Print Prize. The first prize of $10,000, second prize prize is $5000, the Lerida Estate Acquisitive prize is $2500 and the People’s Choice prize is $1000. They will be announced in a private event this Friday, March 15. Meantime, the exhibition of shortlisted works continues until at Megalo Print Studio + Gallery, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 9.30am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until April 6. 

NATIONAL Gallery of Australia curator, Anne O’Hehir, will introduce the new Bauhaus display as part of the Centenary of the Bauhaus movement, in “Art for Lunch”, 12.45pm–1.30pm, meet at information desk. Free, but bookings essential to nga.gov.au

Toni Hassan, from “Power and passion in an age of rage”.

AT the free, contemporary arts festival “Art, Not Apart” this Saturday (March 16) visual art is front and centre, with Kevin Adrian Miller, Rowena Boyd, Toni Hassan, Kirrily Jordan and Rory King exhibiting under the theme “Soul and Mortar” at Nishi Gallery, Kendal Lane, 1pm-7pm, March 16.

AT “Art, Not Apart” there will also be “Outside In”, in the ANCA Art Bus, parked across from Mocan & Green Grout, “Façade”, Apartment G09 on Kendall Lane, and “The Artery”, which will feature street art mounted on Edinburgh Avenue. As well, Nicci Haynes is launching a show in the Art Box, next to the convenience store.

ARTIST Stephanie Jones and writer Janine Mikosza are exploring memories of home and domestic space in the interactive installation “Open Home”, which will see festival-goers to cut and paste together hundreds of floor plans around the walls of the apartment, as well contribute their own memory drawings. At Kendall Lane, NewActon Precinct, 1pm-7pm, this Saturday, March 16. Free event.

Eremophila bignoniformis – botanic art by Christopher Meadham

THE 2019 exhibition “More than Just a Pretty Plant”, by the Friends’ Botanic Art Group at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, will be opened in the visitors’ centre at 5.30pm this Friday, March 15. This year’s show focuses on native plants and their uses, inspired by a small book, “Ngunnawal Plant Use”. It’s open to the public from March 16 to April 14.

M16 Artspace’s Art Roadshow is a live event. 10 items will be selected, displayed and discussed over drinks. Certified fine art and antiques valuer Andrew Whitehead and MC Genevieve Jacobs will take guests on a tour of the selected items. 6pm-8pm, Monday, March 18. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

