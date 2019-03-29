Artists look to the Brindabellas for inspiration

“BRINDABELLAS and Beyond” is an exhibition opening Saturday (March 30) at Strathnairn Arts. It looks at the works of veteran artists Alex Kosmas and Janet Coker.

Kosmas, a bronze and ceramics artist who who normally works in Melbourne, undertook a residency at Strathnairn and his recent works are a result of that. Also included is a selection of his older works, dating back to 1985. The exhibition creates an overview of the last three decades.

Coker is showing a group of lithographic prints made in 1986 based on the Brindabellas, revealing her love of the Brindabella landscape.

Sculpture lovers will be especially pleased to learn that the official opening at 2pm, tomorrow will be performed by Ron Robertson-Swann, who is the head of sculpture at the National Art School and the artistic adviser to Sculpture by the Sea.

“Brindabellas and beyond”, Alex Kosmas and Janet Coker, Strathnairn Arts Woolshed Gallery, 90 Stockdill Drive Holt, March 30 to May 26.