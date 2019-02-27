Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“DEPARTURES” is the newest exhibition of brilliantly colourful paintings and works on paper by former director of the National Art School, Bernard Ollis. The exhibition is a culmination of his travels from Montmartre to Morocco and Sydney to Rajasthan. He’s be in town on the weekend to unveil the show of 32 works on canvas and paper. Open to the public at Aarwun Gallery, Gold Creek, from March 2.

BEAVER Galleries has two new exhibitions opening this week. G.W. Bot is exhibiting “Glyphs: homage to country paintings, prints & sculpture”. Meantime, Holly Grace is exhibiting studio glass. Both at 81 Denison Street, Deakin, at 6pm, Thursday, February 28. All welcome. The exhibition runs 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Friday, and 9am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday, until March 17.

TEXTILE artist Sharon Peoples will conclude her artist’s residency at Tuggeranong Arts Centre with an artist’s talk and an exhibition of work created in a series of free workshops held throughout February, when she has been working with community members to create a collaborative artwork reflecting ideas and experiences of domestic or community gardens. Members of the community are invited to a free artist talk at the centre, 137 Reed Street, Greenway 4pm, Friday, March 1. Free event and children are welcome. Afternoon tea will be provided.

The ANU Drill Hall Gallery has art critic and teacher Christopher Allen giving the first of its lecture series for 2019, “The Perennial Search for Words: Aesthetics, Art Criticism and Commentary since antiquity”, ANU School of Art & Design Lecture Theatre, Level 1, Childers Street entrance, 3pm–4pm, Sunday, March 3. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au or at the door.

M16 Artspace has five new exhibitions opening this week. There will be “one, two…” by and Eva van Gorsel, “Beauty in Difference”, by Grace Costa, Mark Mohell, Fiona Scheidel, Aaron Pollock and Juliette Dudley, “Road Trip” by Susan Chancellor, “Boya Yu”, “Drone Strike” by Mariana del Castillo and “Pegboard”. All open at 6pm Thursday, February 28. Everyone is welcome to the exhibitions, which continue at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, from Wednesday to Sunday, noon-5pm, until Sunday, March 17,

PETER McLean, FORM Gallery QPRC Art Award recipient, will be exhibiting screen prints in “Full Spectrum”, alongside Jane Horton’s show of work on paper titled, “It Was a Golden Day”. At FORM Studio and Gallery, 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan, February 27–17. Opening 6pm, Wednesday, February 27. All welcome.

“EMBODIED Experiences” is an exhibition by Kira Godoroja-Prieckaerts, Elise Stanley and Isabelle Mackay-Sim, showing highly personal work in celebration of International Women’s Day by offering a window into the complexities of inhabiting a female body. ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, 6pm, Wednesday, February 27, runs until March 17, with a life drawing session from 2pm-4.30pm on International Women’s Day, Saturday, March 9. Bookings to gallery@anca.net.au are essential for the drawing class.

TO mark its 35th birthday and 100 years of Bauhaus inspiration, PhotoAccess is staging the “Bauhaus Ourhaus festival” where Manuka Arts Centre will come alive with visitors, artists, bands like GhostGum and The Differs, all coming together to create, share and enjoy photo-media based works. Artists talks by Gus McGrath, S.I.A and Mikhaila Jurkiewicz. At the corner of Manuka Circle and New South Wales Crescent, Griffith, (next to the Manuka Pool) Saturday, March 2. Ticketed event, but 16 and under get free entry. Bookings to photoaccess.org.au