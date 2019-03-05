Arts / Around the galleries

ARTIST John Reid and curator Ngaio Fitzpatrick are staging a concluding event to the “Gaia Hypothesis” exhibition with “Walk-Out into the Solar System”, a group, one-minute, 1800 kilometre journey relative to the Sun in protest at the mining of coal in the Galilee Basin, Queensland. At Belconnen Arts Centre, Emu Bank, Belconnen, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, March 10, registrations to john.reid@anu.edu.au (subject heading “Solar Walkout”) by Friday, March 8. The Walk-Out will be photographically documented as an artwork and for media distribution.

THE Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House is creating a collaborative, all-ages artwork that gives people the opportunity to express opinions and political ideas to a soundtrack of protest songs in King’s Hall. For MoAD’s “33 Revolutions”, visitors are encouraged to decorate a vinyl record and contribute to the artwork taking shape in King’s Hall. Open for visitor participation at Old Parliament House, 6.30pm-11pm, Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9. All welcome.

THE “Our Village” exhibition is a mixed media celebration of community by Shirley Campbell, Jessica Cameron and Sherene Suchy. It’s showing as a prelude to Neighbour Day on March 31. The show will be opened by Alison Brook, from Relationships Australia ACT & Region, at Belconnen Community Gallery in Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, 5.30pm, Thursday March 7. The show then continues from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday until March 14.

FABRIC artist Sharon Peoples, has been exploring the gardens of the Tuggeranong suburbs in a residency at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, where she invited members of the public to attend workshops and to contribute work to be exhibited in “Tuggeranong Gardens”, opening at the Arts Centre, 6pm, this Friday, March 8. All welcome. The exhibition continues until Saturday, March 30.

MARILYN Hutchinson was a finalist in the Sulman Prize in 2012. She met Melbourne artist Steffie Wallace when they were exhibiting in the Florence Biennale in 2015, then again last May when they were at the “Water for Life” exhibition at Niagara Falls Museum and Gallery. Together they are now exhibiting under the title “Clouds: Ethereal Splendour Above” at Strathnairn Arts Homestead, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, March 7, with an official opening by Terence Maloon, director of the Drill Hall Gallery, at 2pm, on March 16. All welcome. The exhibition continues until March 31.

QUEANBEYAN Arts Society is exhibiting its “Abstract/Abstraction & Sculptures” show daily at the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, 6 Trinculo Place, Queanbeyan, under the bridge on the river bank.

-Advertisement-

KAREN O’Clery’s Narek Gallery at Bermagui will be open all Canberra Day long weekend, showing “Coastal: Botanical”, new ceramics by Cathy Franzi. Drinks with the artist, 5/3 Wapengo Street, Bermagui, 5pm Saturday, March 9. All welcome. The show then continues until April 27 (open all Easter).

THE NGA’s Sculpture Garden and Restaurant will come alive to “ Foggy wake in a desert: An ecosphere by Fujiko Nakaya”, from 3pm-4pm, this Saturday, March 9, then from 4pm–4.30pm, Australian-Japanese new media artist and musician, Benjamin Skepper, will record Fujiko’s heartbeat to form part of the original soundscape to be presented live for electronics and electric cello.

“THE Philosophy of Time Travel” is an immersive exhibition of soundart installations by Brian McNamara in which he has designed and built soundart works in a small workspace using a 3D printer, programming platforms and hand soldering materials. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka, 11am-5pm, Friday to Sunday, until March 3.

THE Loud and Luminous project, dedicated to helping and inspiring women photographic artists and photographers is holding an International Women’s Day Symposium at the ANU School of Art and Design at the first floor theatre, 2 Childers Street, Acton, 8.30am-5.30pm, Friday, March 8. Tickets purchased will raise funds for five selected artists to create new work for an exhibition at Photoaccess, in 2020. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au